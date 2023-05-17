Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck at Jln Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (May 17): A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) pickup truck at Mile 15, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu about 2.45pm yesterday (May 16).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the motorcyclist lost control of his machine before it crashed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming pickup truck.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries,” he said in a statement.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead on the spot, while the 59-year-old driver of the pickup truck escaped unhurt.

Zulkipli said the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.