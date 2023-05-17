Murum rep proposes Border Security Road in Belaga

KUCHING (May 17): A Border Security Road needs to be built in Belaga as it is located near the Indonesian Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex in Long Nawang, said Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum).

He proposed the road to be built not just for better security along the border there, but also to provide road connectivity through Belaga and Long Nawang all the way to Nusantara, the new Indonesian capital in Kalimantan.

According to him, Balui in Belaga District is the closest to Nusantara, and it is located 23 kilometres away from Long Nawang, North Kalimantanprovince.

“The proposed road alignment route starts from Murum Dam to Long Lidem to Long Unai to Tapak Megah (Sarawak) to CIQS post Long Nawang, Indonesia with a distance of 123 kilometres.

“At the moment, the roads in this area are logging roads and former logging roads in the Forest Management Unit (FMU) of Linau and FMU Bahau,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the Head of State’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Chukpai said the road alignment will also pass through Apau Nawai Plateau in the Belaga District, and not far from the Usun Apau Plateau in Baram which has the potential of the tourism sector and continues to the big cities such as Bintulu and Miri.

“As we already know, our neighboring country Indonesia is actively developing their CIQS post in Long Nawang, Indonesia close to our country.

“It is understood that 75 per cent is complete, and this CIQS post is expected to be inaugurated by the President of Indonesia, Jokowi Widodo this August,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chukpai also called on the state and federal governments to expedite the construction of the Malaysian CIQS Complex at the border area in Belaga District.

Chukpai said it is to balance the development in the border area especially involving security control, security for energy assets which are the Bakun Dam, Murum Dam and the upcoming Baleh Dam, which are respectively located in the Murum, Belaga and Baleh constituencies.

On another matter, he also expressed hope that Belaga gets its own district council soon for better administration of the district. At present, Belaga is under the administration of the Kapit District Council.