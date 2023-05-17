Op Selamat: 850 cops on duty throughout Sarawak for Gawai, says CP

KUCHING (May 17): A total of 850 police personnel will be on duty throughout the state from May 29 to June 5 during Op Selamat in conjunction with Gawai Dayak this year, said Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

The Sarawak Police Commissioner said the operation aims to reduce the rate of road accidents before, during and after the festival, as well as prevent housebreakings especially for homes that are left vacant when residents return to their hometown.

“The focus of Op Selamat is on 56 federal, state and municipal roads, especially in areas where accidents and traffic jams often occur, as well as residential areas and settlements with a lot of people.

“We want to create a sense of comfort and safety among road users by placing officers and police personnel at the selected locations,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and other senior officers.

Mohd Azman said the 56 hotspot locations are in Kuching (3), Padawan (2), Bau (3), Lundu (1), Sri Aman (2), Lubok Antu (2), Saratok (2), Betong (3), Sarikei (2), Meradong (2), Julau (1), Kanowit (2), Sibu (2), Mukah (2), Dalat (2), Daro (1), Kapit (2), Song (1), Belaga (2), Bintulu (3), Tatau (1), Miri (4), Marudi (2), Limbang (1), Lawas (2), Kota Samarahan (3), Serian (1), and Simunjan (2).

All district police headquarters are responsible for monitoring and conducting patrols in the hotspot areas, he added.

“Action will be taken against any road user found not complying with traffic rules. It is hoped that this operation will be able to achieve the goal of reducing road accident rates in the entire state and prevent housebreaking crimes.”

He said for those leaving home to celebrate Gawai or going on holiday, they should inform the nearest police station of their period of absence so that patrols can be scheduled.

At the same time, Mohd Azman said police will be working together with Sarawak Rivers Board to ensure the safety of boat passengers during the festival period.