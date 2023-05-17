Over 800 bird’s nest operators in Sarawak unlicensed, says SFC

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has found over 800 bird’s nest operators in the state do not have a valid licence.

In a Facebook post, SFC said all operators must obtain the required licences to run their businesses legally.

“However, through our ground survey, there are more than 800 unlicensed operators. SFC is taking appropriate measures to address these cases together with the bird’s nest associations.

“SFC is firmly against such illegal activities, recognising the negative impact on the bird’s nest industry. The protection of Sarawak’s invaluable wildlife resources is of utmost importance for environmental sustainability as outlined in PCDS2030 (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030),” SFC said.

The corporation pointed out it has never released any statement instructing bird’s nest operators to suspend their operations.

On the contrary, SFC said it encouraged operators to apply for the necessary licences in ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 and promoting sustainable management of the industry.

“It is important to emphasise that SFC has never issued any notice or directive instructing unlicensed swiftlet farmers to suspend their operations,” said SFC.

SFC said throughout 2021 and 2022, it engaged in multiple dialogues with bird’s nest operators, bird’s nest associations, and the public in various locations, including in Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, and Saratok.

“The objective of these dialogues was to provide guidance on licensing requirements for swiftlet farms and promote adherence to SFC guidelines.”

It said in the dialogues presented by bird’s nest associations and government agency representatives, an agreement was reached to work together on noise pollution, health and diseases, as well as economic issues related to the industry.

“SFC strongly encourages all bird’s nest operators to join bird’s nest associations. By becoming members of the associations, operators gain access to the latest updates in regulations for the industry.

“The associations serve as a platform for operators to channel their concerns, complaints, and suggestions, ensuring effective communication between the industry and SFC,” it said.

The corporation added a total of 491 bird’s nest licences have been issued in Sarawak to date.

On recent reports of suspects being detained for purchasing bird’s nests from illegal sources, SFC said the case is still under investigation.

On May 3, a total of 882.657kg of bird’s nests, worth approximately RM2.5 million, were seized in Sibu during a joint operation involving SFC Sibu and Sibu Marine Police Zone 5.

SFC said the initial investigation found that there was evidence that the bird’s nests were exported without a permit.

However, the businesses claimed they were operating according to the law with appropriate licences and had also been paying taxes.