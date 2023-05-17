Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for May 18-24 period

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the period of May 18 to 24, the Finance Ministry (MOF) said today.

MOF, in a statement, said RON97 would remain at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (RM2.15 per litre).

“To protect consumers from the impact of global oil price hikes, the government is maintaining the retail price of RON95 at the ceiling level of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual prices for these two products have exceeded the ceiling marks,” the statement said.

MOF said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are protected. – Bernama