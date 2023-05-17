PM: Cabinet to present proposals on use of ‘Allah’ to Conference of Rulers

PUTRAJAYA (May 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his government will seek an audience with the Conference of Rulers concerning the use of the word “Allah” in a non-Muslim context as controversy continues to rage over the Arabic word for God in Malaysia.

He said his Cabinet had earlier today discussed the Attorney-General’s decision to withdraw its appeal in the Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill court dispute concerning the seizure of the Sarawakian Bumiputera Christian’s imported religious publications back in 2014.

“To resolve this issue holistically and cohesively, the Cabinet today receive consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present its proposals to strengthen enforcement on the use of the word ‘Allah’ to the Conference of Rulers, and at the same time strengthen interracial and interreligious unity and harmony in Malaysia,” Anwar said in a statement this afternoon.

He stressed that his government respects and accepts the state enactments and the Agong’s decree on February 7 to maintain the existing policies on the use of the word Allah.

“The government will always defend the Federal Constitution, especially Article 3 concerning Islam as the religion of the federation, and that other religions can be practised in peace and harmony,” Anwar added. – Malay Mail

