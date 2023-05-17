Premier: S’wak must ensure timber products meet global green standards

KUCHING (May 17): Sarawak must ensure its timber industry products meet global standards in the fight against climate change, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the state government is focusing on a green economy by promoting forest plantations, carbon trading, environmentally-friendly products with a low carbon footprint, and eco-friendly fuels such as hydrogen, hydro, and pellets among others.

In line with this, forest plantations are being developed in Sarawak to ensure a sustainable and renewable supply of raw materials for the timber industry, he said.

“Being the supplier of tropical timber to the global markets, it is important to ensure that our products meet the global climate change mitigation agenda.

“This is in line with consumer demand for eco-friendly products with low carbon footprint from sustainable and legal sources and supported by sustainable certification, strong local community participation, innovative and competitive pricing,” he said when closing the International Conference on Engineered Wood, Sarawak 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He said the industry has the potential to be further developed by capitalising and aligning with the global business environment.

He pointed out the Sarawak government is committed to clean and renewable energy, hydrogen economy, carbon sequestration, carbon capture and trading, forest plantations, and digital economy under its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2023 (PCDS2030).

The state has also amended the Land Code and Forest Ordinance to regulate and facilitate carbon capture, sequestration, and trading, he pointed out.

“Sarawak aspires to become a developed state with high income and export earnings by 2030 by leveraging digital transformation and adoption of digital technology to transform services and businesses to empower economic sectors and to enhance efficiency and productivity.

“The initiatives include digitalisation of the private sector economy through Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain technologies,” he said.

Abang Johari said the efforts will be further supported by digitalisation of public service delivery and infrastructure.

“At the same time, Sarawak will build the digital economy ecosystem to attract new industries focusing on international standard data centres, digital content creation, and boosting digital innovation and entrepreneurship for digital start-ups,” he said.

Under PCDS2030, he said Sarawak aspires to be a thriving society driven by data and innovation to enjoy economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

“The aim is to double the size of its economy from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030.

“Towards that end, the economy of Sarawak needs to grow on average 6 to 8 per cent per annum until 2030,” he said.

He explained that an inclusive society means all Sarawakians will have equal opportunities to participate in the state’s overall development and enjoy equitable distribution of wealth through jobs and business opportunities.

Environmental sustainability is an integral part of Sarawak’s development initiatives, ensuring a clean and healthy environment for current and future generations, he said.

“Moving forward, Sarawak will innovate using data to increase productivity, develop high value products, improve safety of our people and assets, as well as enhance environmental conservation efforts,” he said.

He pointed out PCDS2030’s core objectives are to change the economic structure, modernise and increase efficiency, increase household income to gross domestic product (GDP) share, and to place environmental sustainability in the state’s recovery efforts and long-term economic growth.

Abang Johari also recommended BCCK be extended further with the extended wing to be dedicated wholly to the timber industry’s programmes.

He said Sarawak is blessed with abundant natural resources including tropical rainforests for raw materials and carbon stock to sustain businesses, employment, and income for the people.

He added all Sarawakians aspire to enjoy economic prosperity in terms of good living standards, infrastructure, and basic facilities in line with the vision to become a high-income state by 2030.