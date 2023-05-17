Premier: Timber industry among important sectors to transform S’wak into developed state by 2030

KUCHING (May 17): The timber industry has been identified under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) as one of the important economic sectors to transform Sarawak into a developed and high-income state by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The sector is targeted to generate an annual export earnings of RM8 billion by 2030, he added.

Abang Johari recalled that when he took the helm of Sarawak in 2017, he had put the timber and forestry sector close to his heart to be further developed for mutual benefits.

“It is crucial to continue developing this industry in a sustainable manner,” he said when closing the International Conference on Engineered Wood Sarawak 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

In order to ensure strict compliance to forest management requirements, he said all long-­term forest timber licences must also be certified under the Malaysian Criteria and Indicators for Sustainable Forest Management (MC&I SFM) by 2025.

“The development of planted forests must be enhanced to produce high yield and good quality logs to accelerate growth for domestic timber downstream industry.

“The potential of fast-growing bamboo plants also, is to be capitalised as new material to support and sustain the industry,” he added.

He said Sarawak is also rich in renewable biomass resources particularly rubber wood, bamboo, sago, oil palm trunk and acacia mangium.

“These resources are good for the production of high value products particularly solid biofuels such as charcoal, pellets and activated carbon.

“These products can substitute energy sources from petroleum besides mitigating greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

Abang Johari said the market for solid biofuels and activated carbon is huge and these products have the potential to go global.

“Ultimately, the industry will grow into a sustainable industry without relying on natural forests for raw material supply, he added.

He said the Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) policy implemented by the state government is crucial in ensuring a sustainable supply of raw materials.

“The policy aims to ensure a balance between economic needs, environmental protection and socio-economic needs of communities.”

At the same time, Abang Johari said it is also vital that industry players embrace innovation and transformation by migrating from primary-based industry into high value-added processing industry with innovation, automation and adopting the National Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy (IR 4.0) using timber from planted forests to produce high value-added products such as engineered wood, panels, furniture and bamboo-based products for global markets.

The conference was organised by Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC). Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet.