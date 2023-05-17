Proposed Melanau village can be cultural tourism draw for central region, says Deputy Minister

KUCHING (May 17): The government wants to include the proposed Melanau Heritage and Cultural Village in priority planning under the Rajang Delta Development Agency’s (Radda) tourism development list.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan said as the heartland of Melanau cultural heritage, Mukah is one of the main tourist destinations in Sarawak.

“The culture and customs of the unique Melanau community really stood out. Mukah is visited by many local and foreign tourists every school holiday, year-end holidays, and especially during the Kaul Festival.

“During this festival, Tibou games, Serahang parades, decorated float boats, beach games, Alu Alu dance, and Menyak dance performances, and traditional food dishes of Linut and Umai, during the Kaul Festival, are the main attractions for tourists.

“With this, it (proposed cultural village) can become a new icon for cultural tourism in the central area of Sarawak,” Snowdan said in reply to Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He said through event grants, the ministry has also sponsored films, documentaries, and photography related to Melanau culture, which has been shown and exhibited widely.

Snowdan said the ministry is also working closely with the Melanau Welfare Trust Board, Oya (Lakmo) to develop the Melanau Heritage Gallery in Mukah.

“Last October, through the support of the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts fund, a two-day workshop had been organised in Mukah to refine the gallery exhibition.

“The gallery, which highlights Melanau culture and heritage, is expected to be completed this year. This effort can contribute to the content filling component for the purpose of developing this cultural village,” he said.

In response to Royston’s supplementary question, Snowdan said the ministry always supports heritage preservation and conservation initiatives as well as the local culture of the Melanau community.

“The sago factory at Mukah old town erected in 1880 has been gazetted as a historical monument under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019. It has attracted tourists to see the historical factory, which is the earliest economic evidence in Batang Rajang.

“Apart from that, Kampung Sok in Matu, a Melanau longhouse, has been suggested to be gazetted because it is the only traditional Melanau longhouse in existence in Sarawak,” he said.

On efforts to attract more tourists to Mukah, other than focusing on the Kaul Festival, Snowdan said the ministry is focussing on sports tourism such as the Spartan Race, boat race, bike challenge, and others.

“Public infrastructure such as accommodation, facilities such as water, air, and land transport should be ensured to be at the best level.

“Promoting campaigns about Mukah and the surrounding area through social media such as TikTok, Instagram, will also help attract the attention of tourists to stop over in Mukah.

“Engagement sessions with local industry players should also be intensified so that current issues and problems can be discussed and resolved together for the sake of Mukah’s potential as a major tourist destination in the state,” he added.