Pujut rep: Miri Airport terminal needs upgrade to cater to increasing number of visitors

KUCHING (May 17): Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut) has proposed for a new airport terminal for Miri to be constructed with a proper two-level terminal to cater to the increasing number of the visitors to the city.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, said many projects in the city deserved immediate attention to attract more local and foreign investments to spur the economy, including the upgrading of Piasau Nature Reserve to be a premier nature reserve in the city.

“For further development of the various tourist destinations, the construction of roads to Mulu National Park and waterfalls like that in Julan has to be expedited,” said Yii when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s address on the third day of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He added the construction of roads to Mulu and Limbang also have to be expedited without crossing Brunei because the lack of roads had posed great challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Road from Miri to Limbang and Lawas was cut off due to the closure of Brunei’s border during the pandemic, he added.

Yii also mentioned the longstanding issue of shallow Baram River mouth which had severely affected access to Miri port and the many industries located along the riverbanks.

“However, I would like to thank Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s approval of RM 238 million to mitigate the shallow channel at Baram River mouth.”

Yii also asked the state government to demand that the education autonomy be returned to and managed in accordance with the country’s building policies and objectives.

He said the state government was taking academic and vocational education seriously, particularly with the proposal to set up five international schools in the state.

“In addition to establishing a strong educational foundation for our future generation, we must also attract more foreign investments to Sarawak.”

Yii added he was confident the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government could lead the state to a prosperous future, especially with its ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the recent passing of the Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023.