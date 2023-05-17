Rep: Bill can reduce plagiarism in craft industry

KUCHING (May 17): The rampant plagiarism in the craft industry can be reduced with the passing of Sarawak Craft Council Bill, 2023, said Dr Simon Sinang Bada (GPS-Tebedu).

He said plagiarism discourages new crafts discovery and causes great loss to the original inventor.

“With the establishment of SCC 2023, we hope that less plagiarism will occur because we have a legal body empowered to help and protect the crafts products and product inventors.

“This will encourage more players especially the youth to take part and participates in the craft industry. This will push the

Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 initiatives and hasten and accelerate the grand state’s initiatives, that is to increase the per capita income of all Sarawakians,” he said when debating in support of the Sarawak Craft Council Bill, 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He said these crafts, be they ceramics and glass, potteries, beads, textiles, sculpture, painting, photography, decorative arts and many others, have to be regulated.

The establishment of this Ordinance or Bill will surely help to boost the handicraft industry, an important integral aspect of the tourism industry, to a higher level, he added.

According to him, the establishment of SCC 2023 in this august House is very timely.

He concurred with Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah – who tabled the Bill – that the sale of handicraft is enormous and has benefited thousands of participants throughout Sarawak.

“Tourism Malaysia is targeting an arrival of 16.1 million international tourists with RM49.2 million in tourism receipts. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture together with Tourism Malaysia embarked on sales mission and roadshow to major cities with the intention to lure and attract international tourists to come to Malaysia.

“As for Sarawak, under the Sarawak Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, I wish to congratulate the ministry for its proactive and continuous efforts in promoting Sarawak in the London Crafts Week and other parts of the world and bringing in important foreign exchange to the country and to our beloved Sarawak,” he said.

The Bill was passed yesterday with a majority vote after its third reading.