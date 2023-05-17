Sarawak DUN approves reprinting of State Constitution

KUCHING (May 17): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today approved the reprinting of the State Constitution after its motion was unanimously passed by members of the august House.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas moved the ministerial motion for the second and third readings, while Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali acted as the seconder.

Uggah in the second reading said the ministerial motion under Standing Order 23(1)(A) read together with Article 42 of the State Constitution was to authorise the government printer to print up to 10,000 copies of the State Constitution incorporating all amendments thereto up to Jan 1, 2023.

Wilson Nyabong (GPS – Pelagus) was the only backbencher to debate the motion.

MORE TO COME