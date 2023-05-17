Sibu clerk loses RM3,500 to online investment scam on Instagram

SIBU (May 17): A 40-year-old clerk has lodged a police report today after she lost RM3,500 to an online investment scam.

The woman came across the investment plan while browsing her Instagram on May 11 and was interested to invest in the scheme which promises good lucrative returns.

She then contacted the suspect on Instagram and was told the investment required a minimum investment of RM500.

Without sensing anything amiss, the woman transferred RM500 to an account given by the suspect.

When she wanted to withdraw her profit, she was told to transfer another RM3,000 which she obliged.

After the transfer, she was told her profit had doubled, but in order to withdraw it, she needed to put in another RM7,000.

The woman then realised she had been duped before lodging a police report.