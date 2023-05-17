Sibu Hospital among recipients of patient beds donated by NGO

SIBU (May 17): Sibu Hospital is among nine government hospitals and two health clinics in Sarawak that have received 166 patient’s beds, worth a total of RM230,000.

These units are donated by One Hope Charity and Welfare, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established in Penang in 2002.

Sibu Hospital director Dr Nathakumar Thirunavukkarasu represented the hospital in receiving the donation of six beds yesterday, from the NGO chairman Datuk Chua Sui Hau.

The other recipients are Mukah Hospital and Kanowit Hospital each with 28 beds, Kapit Hospital and Daro Hospital (20 beds each), Betong Hospital (17 beds), Sarikei Hospital (12 beds), Saratok Hospital and Dalat Hospital (10 beds each), as well as Sibu District Heath Clinic (10 beds) and Song Health Clinic (five beds).

Chua, when met after the handing-over, said One Hope Charity and Welfare had built a close rapport with the hospitals in Sarawak, especially Sibu Hospital.

He also said during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most hospitals throughout Malaysia experienced a shortage in medical equipment.

“At that time, we channelled aid to government hospitals throughout Malaysia to help counter the shortage,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He added that in November 2022, the NGO also donated 62 patient’s beds to eight government hospitals in Sarawak.

“Even we are an NGO from Penang, our assistance covers the whole country, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that last year, the NGO allocated about RM20 million for charity and welfare works.

“Our financial sources mainly comprise donations, including from individuals.”

In his remarks, Dr Nanthakumar expressed gratitude to Chua and the NGO for their immense help to Sibu Hospital during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The assistance given by One Hope Charity and Welfare has especially benefited the patients seeking treatment at Sibu Hospital,” he added.