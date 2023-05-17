Study S’pore’s regulated casinos before issuing licence in Borneo Highlands, Yap tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 17): Sarawak needs to study Singapore’s model of a casino as part of an integrated resort as well as safeguards to protect Sarawakians against the social ills of gambling before making any decision to issue casino licence in Borneo Highlands.

Wilfred Yap (GPS-Kota Sentosa), who made this call, advised the state government to consider all aspects carefully while studying the two strictly regulated casino resorts in Singapore which have been shown to be a driving force in the republic’s tourism sector and have brought direct tangible benefits to its economy.

“Recently, a proposal was made to turn the Borneo Highlands Resort into a casino. It would appear to be a prudent decision on the surface and looking at it from the perspective of attracting and generating economic benefits.

“In many countries, gambling is considered a legal and regulated activity and individuals have the freedom to decide whether or not to participate,” he said.

He told the august house today during his debate on motion of thanks to the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

“However, we cannot overlook the arguments against gambling as it is highly addictive and can lead to financial ruin, strained family relationships, loss of employment and other negative impacts on an individual’s life,” Yap added.

He pointed out the social costs of gambling can also be significant, resulting in increased crime rates and financial burdens on communities.

As such, any decision to allow the setting up of a casino in the Borneo Highlands must come with stringent regulatory checks and policies to mitigate gambling risks.

Regulations must include restrictions on age, advertisements and marketing and also measures to protect vulnerable individuals and communities. Any approval of a casino license for the Borneo Highlands must not be a stand alone feature but should also include numerous other attractions to beckon tourists both domestic and international with other delights rather than betting, said Yap.

Meanwhile, Yap welcomes the Prime Minister’s approval on the state’s proposal to establish its own boutique airline to boost air connectivity in Sarawak at affordable prices.

“Apart from improving Sarawak’s air connectivity which is vital for our domestic tourism sector, international tourists could fly directly to Sarawak bypassing Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak has a lot to offer to international tourists when it comes to tourism attractions with its rich biodiversity and diverse cultures,” he said.

However, the only issue lies in the lack of air connectivity. More international tourists to Sarawak would mean more business for the state’s domestic tourism players which include accommodation providers, food and beverage operators and bring additional revenue to Sarawak, he said.

This boutique airline could help to mitigate high airfares especially during festive seasons which would benefit Sarawakians returning home to celebrate with their families, he added.

“I believe that with proper management, planning and strategy, a boutique airline operated under the purview of the Sarawak Government would provide an avenue to intervene to stabilise the airfares for flights to and from Sarawak. Airline travel is now no longer a luxury but a necessity.”

Therefore, it is imperative for the Sarawak Transport Ministry to impress upon the Federal Transport Ministry not to drag its feet to approve the licence to the proposed boutique airline so that it can start operations soonest, said Yap.