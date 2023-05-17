S’wak govt urged to continue accepting physical Kenyalang Gold Card application forms

KUCHING (May 17): The state government is urged not to discontinue accepting physical application forms for the Kenyalang Gold Card, especially in Kuching, said Violet Yong (DAP-Pending).

She said since the beginning of this year, the counter staff at the Welfare Dept office here has refused to accept physical application forms for the card.

“Initially, applicants aged 60 and above in Kuching were allowed to apply manually by completing application forms and submitting them to the Welfare Dept office,” she said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address today.

She said the refusal had caused a multitude of problems, and it saddened her to witness such a lack of consideration for the elderly by the Kuching Welfare Department.

She also said there was no reason why physical applications for the card should be refused because in the Welfare Department’s website, it clearly states that applicants can obtain the forms from the Welfare Departments, Resident and District Offices, and sub-district offices throughout the state.

Alternatively, one could download the form from the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development’s website and submit it to the nearest participating government offices.

“It is thus perplexing that the Sarawak Welfare Department promotes one approach while the Kuching Welfare office implements a different one.

“The inconsistency between these two entities raises concerns and confusion among the public. It is crucial to address this discrepancy and establish uniformity in the application process for the Kenyalang Gold Card,” she said.

In her debate, she also said that applying the Kenyalang Gold Card online was not a simple task of completing an online form via ISarawakCare because before the applicants could even begin entering their details, it is mandatory for them to register a Sarawak ID account.

The irony also lies in the fact that the Kenyalang Gold Card is intended for senior citizens, and it is widely known that the majority of them are not technologically proficient.

“The process of registering a Sarawak ID account itself poses an issue as it involves several laborious steps.

“Elderly applicants must either create an account themselves or be physically present with someone who can assist them, to ensure that all the necessary personal information is shared and entered correctly.

“Once an applicant has successfully registered a Sarawak ID account, it is crucial for them to remember their password, as creating or registering another account is not allowed.

“Only then can they proceed to log on to ISarawakCare and complete the online application for the Kenyalang Gold Card. This entire process is nothing short of a nightmare for them,” she said.

While it is true that many senior citizens possess mobile phones, Yong said not all of them have smartphones, tablets, or computers.

Therefore, she wanted to know how one could expect elderly individuals to apply online for the Kenyalang Gold Card when the process is so cumbersome.

She also wanted to know if these elderly men and women even have an email address.

“We are discussing city dwellers here, and they already find the application process for the Kenyalang Gold Card burdensome.

“Imagine the hardships faced by the seniors from rural areas who need to go through this ordeal just to apply for a card,” she said.

Yong said she was not against the Sarawak government’s digital initiatives, but the fact that senior citizens do not feel the need to be technologically savvy. They only wish to lead a simple life and that must be acknowledged too.