Warisan denies ordering attack on GRS govt

KOTA KINABALU (MAY 17): Parti Warisan (Warisan) has strongly denied that the party or its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had issued instructions to attack the state government for numerous issues which was uploaded by a portal in its Facebook account.

Warisan Wira head of information Khairuddin Daud said neither Shafie nor any of the party leaders had issued any instructions to its members to attack the government following a screenshot of a WhatsApp which allegedly ordered all division information heads, bloggers, activists and related parties to intensify their attacks on the government on the water, electricity and road problems in Sabah.

“The content of the WhatsApp, which was uploaded in the blogger’s Facebook page, allegedly claimed that DSSA (Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal) had instructed its admin not to attack BN (Barisan Nasional) leaders and their cybertroopers but to assist them to attack GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) for its failure to solve the water, electricity and road problems in Sabah.

“The WhatsApp content also allegedly instructed the admin to intensify their attacks but not to reveal their location.

“After checking further, I was told that the posting was not true and no such instructions were ever issued either by our president or any of our party leaders.

“We believe the motive of the content was to create disharmony among political parties and to hurt Shafie’s reputation as Parti Warisan president,” he said after lodging a police report at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters in Kepayan on Wednesday.

Khairuddin hopes the relevant authorities, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will investigate the said blog post and take appropriate action.