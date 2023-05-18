4-year-old boy dies after multiple vehicle crash at Jln Bt Kawa-Matang

KUCHING (May 18): A four-year-old boy died in a crash involving three vehicles at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang here around 5pm today.

According to witnesses, the boy was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his 25-year-old father from his uncle’s house nearby.

It was said that the motorcycle collided with an oncoming car before the father and the boy were thrown to the middle of the road.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was behind the motorcycle failed to stop on time and ran over the boy.

It was said that the boy was trapped underneath the SUV before being extricated out by members of the public.

An ambulance was called to the scene, and the boy was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital’s red zone.

The father was said to have suffered from only light injuries to his legs and arms.