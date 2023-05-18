98-member group boards Kuching-KL flight in traditional garb (Video)

KUCHING (May 18): A total of 98 Gabungan Orang Asal Sarawak/Sabah (Goass) members, who were clad in traditional costumes, departed Kuching International Airport this morning for Kuala Lumpur to attend the Borneo Native Festival over the weekend.

Led by Peter John Jaban, the group received the state flag from Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi.

“I am glad that there is such an event as this could further promote our culture in Borneo to the eyes of Malaysia,” Roy told reporters.

According to him, Peninsular Malaysians will be excited to see the traditional costumes and cultures of the different ethnic groups of Sarawak and Sabah.

He added the group would also show the world how proud the Borneo states are of their culture.

Roy said the initiative to attend the festival is also a good platform to promote the Malaysia Madani concept, which is all about unity.

For Peter, wearing the traditional costumes of different ethnic groups in Sarawak and Sabah is a way to tell the world the indigenous people of Borneo are still in existence.

“It is also to tell the world that the indigenous people from Sarawak and Sabah are Malaysians as there are a lot of people from outside Malaysia who do not realise that the indigenous people from both states are Malaysians,” he said.

The group will also be taking part in a 1km parade from Dataran Merdeka to Pasar Seni (Central Market) where the Borneo Native Festival will be held.

On April 30 last year, the group wore traditional costumes for a flight from Miri to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.