Liew confirms Sabah to table anti-party hopping Bill

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has confirmed that the Sabah state government will be tabling the long-awaited anti-party hopping bill during the state assembly scheduled for next week.

The Sabah Pakatan Harapan chief said the coalition will be supporting the bill.

“My understanding is the Sabah government will table the Bill this coming state assembly sitting, and we will support it,” she said when asked about State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya’s recent statement saying that the tabling of the Bill was not on the agenda of the coming astate assembly sitting.

“The Chief Minister has mentioned this. I know where the confusion comes from. But it is confirmed, it will be tabled.

“Pakatan will support this Bill when it is tabled in the state assembly sitting next week,” she added.

On Tuesday, Kadzim said the Sabah government had been planning to table the Bill but could not confirm if it would be tabled in the May 22-25 sitting, as it is not in their agenda.

Previously, opposition Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had submitted a Private Member’s Bill to push for the anti-party hopping bill at the next session.

However, Kadzim said since the government is planning to table it, Shafie’s Private Member’s Bill is not necessary.