BCCK wins Anak Sarawak Business Events Award for meeting venue excellence

KUCHING (May 18): Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has once again proven its excellence in the business events industry by winning the ‘Meeting Venue Excellence Award 2023’ at the 10th Anak Sarawak Awards Night on May 12.

The award was presented by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

BCCK in a press statement said the Anak Sarawak Business Events Awards is to give recognition to exceptional achievements in the business events industry in Sarawak.

“This year, BCCK was recognised for its exceptional meeting venue facilities and services, which have consistently impressed clients and delegates from around the world.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of our team, clients, and industry partners. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that everyone at BCCK has put in to make it a leading venue for business events in Sarawak,” said BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen.

He also expressed his gratitude to his team, clients and suppliers for their amazing support throughout the years.

Also expressing his appreciation was BCCK executive director Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot, who gave thanks to the government for their continuous support of the business events industry.

“We would like to thank the government and all the stakeholders, including Business Events Sarawak, and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak for their support and recognition of our efforts in promoting the business events industry,” he said.

BCCK in the statement said over the past two years, it has upgraded its products and services, which have been well-received by clients and delegates.

Its state-of-the-art facilities include a 5,000-capacity main hall, and a range of meeting rooms, multi-functional spaces, upgraded bespoke audio and visual system, among others.

“BCCK’s experienced team provides expert support to ensure that events run smoothly and are a success. We will continue to strive for excellence and to be the catalyst for the business events hub in Sarawak.

“As an industry leader, BCCK is committed to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, driving the development of Sarawak’s business events industry forward,” read the statement.

With the support of its team, clients and partners, BCCK said it is poised to remain a leading force in the business events industry in the region for years to come.