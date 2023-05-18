Clan association gunning for MBOR of largest senior citizen gathering

SIBU (May 18): The Mingchiang Tunhion Huay Sibu clan association is aiming for a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) by holding the largest gathering of senior citizens aged 70 and above, here on Sunday (May 21).

Organising chairman Hii Toh Ping said the event will take place at Level 6 of Kingwood Hotel at noon, in the presence of MBOR officials.

“The minimum number required is 1,400 elderly people of at least 70 years old. We have 1,443 names on our list and have submitted it to MBOR.

“On Sunday, MBOR officials will check whether we have hit the target or not,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Hii said 88 per cent of those on the name list are from Sibu, with the rest from Sarikei, Bintangor, Kanowit, Kapit and Song. All are members of the association.

He added the organisers have prepared a system to make it easier for MBOR officials to verify the number of participants.

“I’m hopeful that all of those who have signed up for the event will be able to make it and be part of this historical moment.”