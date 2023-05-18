Crocodile with 55 eggs captured in Papar

PAPAR (May 18): Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) captured a three-meter female crocodile together with 55 of its eggs at Kampung Seberang Benoni here on Wednesday.

Papar MCDF officer Lieutenant Abd Razaq @ Bensuad Basir said the three-meter long crocodile which weighed around 100 kilograms, was caught around 2.30pm.

He said the department received a call from a villager who claimed to have spotted the crocodile while he was cleaning his garden around 1.45pm.

“Upon arrival, MCDF officers and personnel found the crocodile resting among some bushes. Upon close inspection we noticed that the reptile was guiding her nest.

“MCDF then proceeded slowly and cautiously to avoid causing any stress towards the female reptile,” he said.

Abd Razaq said it took MCDF personnel about half an hour to capture the crocodile.

He said the crocodile and its eggs were handed to the Sabah Wildlife Department for further action.