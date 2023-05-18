Deputy minister: State govt buys agricultural inputs in bulk to reduce price increase impact

KUCHING (May 18): The state government has taken some steps to reduce the impact of price increases for agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, and herbicides, including procuring them in bulk, said Martin Ben.

According to the Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, the procurement was done by the Sarawak State Farmers’ Association (PPNS).

“This is intended to enable competitive price offers to members of the Regional Farmers’ Association,” he said when replying to a question from Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

Martin said the increase in the prices of agricultural inputs is greatly influenced by the disruption of the supply of raw materials from the main producing countries and the increase in logistics costs.

He said the state government is also empowering agricultural development services.

“The Department of Agriculture and Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak are also intensifying the application of Good Agricultural Practices Agriculture Practice and Good Animal Husbandry Practice among farmers and breeders.

“This practice will help farmers and breeders to avoid waste and reduce costs and increase their productivity and income,” he added.

Meanwhile, Martin said the government has no plan to build a collection centre in the Murum state constituency area, adding that the government will consider the construction of the centre if there is a clear need for it.