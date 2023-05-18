Dr Jerip: MAHB sets aside RM2.9 mln for 2023-25 to upgrade Kuching International Airport

KUCHING (May 18): Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has set aside RM2.9 million for 2023-2025 to carry out some upgrading works at the Kuching International Airport (KIA), said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister for Transport said the upgrading works would include the general facilities, baggage handling systems and aerobridges of the airport.

“MAHB has carried out repair and upgrading works in phases at the KIA since 2019. Up to last year, MAHB had spent RM2.5 million to upgrade toilets, signage and the resurfacing of the runway.

“While for the period of this year to 2025, MAHB has allocated RM2.9 million to upgrade facilities, baggage handling systems and aerobridges,” he said when replying to Miro Simuh (GPS-Serembu) in the august House today.

Touching on expansion plans for the KIA, Dr Jerip said it would involve the acquisition of land by the Federal Ministry of Transport and MAHB.

According to him, the scope of development would include additional buildings, extra check-in counters, offices of government agencies and airlines, and signage.

He said other development works would include improving the baggage handling systems, the departure hall, aerobridges and automation towards airport 4.0.

Meanwhile, Dr Jerip said his ministry had also proposed to upgrade the existing facilities at four major airports in Sarawak – KIA, Sibu Airport, Bintulu Airport and Miri Airport.

He added that the proposed upgrade was made following an audit conducted on the four airports.