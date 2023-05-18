Dr Sindang hopes for move development in Tebedu

KUCHING (May 18): Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada hopes to see more progress in his constituency through setting up of more factories, to make it a developed area by 2030.

He said current efforts by the government to develop the area, such as the creation of the Tebedu Industrial Park, had not really contributed to the development of Tebedu.

“With the opening up of these factories, we believe that economic activities will be spurred and job opportunities will be made available to the locals, especially my constituents who greatly need the jobs.

“Unfortunately, 18 years after the completion of the site (Tebedu Industrial Park), there are still no factories or any industries operating there,” he pointed out when debating the motion of thanks to the Head of State’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He mentioned that when the Tebedu Industrial Park was planned, a vast tract of Native Customary Right lands totalling 133.4 hectares were acquired from the villagers to pave the way for the government to set up factories.

In 2005, he said, 48.6 hectares were prepared for the purpose of Tebedu Inland Port, and in 2012, 84.8 more hectares of land consisting of 36 lots were set aside for general industries.

Despite that, he said not all hope is lost as he believed the industries will be opened up in the near future.

“I was (actually) approached by an investor who wished to open up the first factory at the gazetted industrial zone.

“I was enlightened by them that their application to operate the factory was approved by the relevant agencies subject to the payment of land premium at the rate of RM10 per square foot.

“This however posed a problem to the investor because the earlier rates were only RM2 for uncleared land and RM5 for filled land,” he said.

In view of that, he said he would appeal to the state government to award pioneer status to the applicant so that they can set up their first factory at the said industrial zone in Tebedu.

He added that it is his fervent and sincere hope and wish that, after the first factory is set up, other players and other industries will be attracted to come and open up their factories in Tebedu.

This will help the government to push and accelerate Sarawak’s Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030 agenda, he said.