Driver escapes unscathed after pick-up truck catches fire in Bintawa

KUCHING (May 18): A pick-up truck was 90 per cent destroyed after it suddenly caught fire while being driven at Jalan Tenaga in Bintawa here around 4pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver of the pick-up managed to escape to safety.

“At the scene, firefighters managed to contain the fire by using water that was pumped from the fire truck,” said the statement.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station managed to put the fire under control within minutes and it was fully extinguished soon after.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 4.30pm.

The damages and cause of the fire is still under Bomba investigation.