Extend electricity bill discount to year-end, urges Telang Usan rep

KUCHING (May 18): Dennis Ngau (GPS-Telang Usan) has urged the Sarawak government to extend the current electricity bill discount to the end of the year instead of discontinuing it in June.

He said the reason being that many people were still struggling with life post Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now we are going through a new challenge – the El Nino phenomenon – which is affecting those who are vulnerable to the unbearable heat.

“As such, families would have to turn on the air conditioners in their home, which gives rise to higher electricity bills.

“This phenomenon is expected to last till the end of the year. Therefore, I urge the state government to consider extending the current discount of electricity bill to at least December,” he told the august House today.

Dennis thanked the state government for this special discount to targeted customers statewide for its caring gesture.

He said if this extension proposal is granted, he would like to thank Sarawak Energy Berhad on behalf of those enjoying the discount.