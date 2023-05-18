Thursday, May 18
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fadillah: Rubber exports value falls to RM35.99 bln in 2022

Fadillah: Rubber exports value falls to RM35.99 bln in 2022

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the rubber industry contributed 0.9 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (May 18): The value of Malaysia’s rubber exports dropped to RM35.99 billion in 2022 compared with RM71.01 billion in 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the rubber industry contributed 0.9 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year.

“Cuplump production fell 16.6 per cent and latex dropped 52.7 per cent in the five years from 2017 to 2022.

“Total natural rubber imports declined 1.3 per cent in 2022. Last year, Malaysia imported a total of 286,943 tonnes of latex worth RM2.72 billion,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

The deputy prime minister added that he had chaired today’s Fourth Dialogue Session with the Agricommodity Industry that also involved the rubber sector. – Bernama

Recommended Posts