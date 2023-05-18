Govt has set design standards, maintenance works for logging roads to ensure safety, says Len Talif

KUCHING (May 18): The Sarawak government through the Forest Department has set design standards and maintenance works for logging roads that need to be carried out based on Reduced Impact Logging guidelines, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said this was to ensure existing and new logging roads in Sarawak would be built and maintained by timber licensees in an efficient manner, especially in Forest Management Unit (FMU) areas.

Len Talif said the Sarawak government is concerned about the safety of logging road users, pointing out the network of logging roads in Sarawak was built not only for transporting logs but also providing locals access to the nearest city or town.

As such, he said regular road maintenance works are essential to ensure that the logging roads are always in good condition and safe for road users.

“In fact, most locals in the interior part of the state fully depend on the existence of logging roads in order to have access to various needs such as healthcare services, education, and food supplies,” he said in a reply to Dennis Ngau (GPS-Telang Usan) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

He said logging licensees must provide signage to show the correct driving direction along logging roads for the safety of all road users.

Several logging roads, he said, had been taken over by the state and maintained in collaboration with the federal government.

“These logging roads are those that have been abandoned by the logging licensees after their logging operations have ended in the area concerned. These roads will be maintained by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR),” he added.

He said the government had in June 2021 agreed to maintain logging roads in the state at a fixed rate for the implementation of government projects.

This fixed rate, he said, must be adhered to by all parties involved especially timber licensees and contractors appointed to implement government projects to ensure that logging roads in Sarawak are always maintained at a satisfactory and safe level for use.

In a reply to Dennis’ supplementary questions, he said the project owner or contractor must fulfil certain conditions in order to be given approval to build a road in Permanent Forest Reserve areas.

Len Talif said the project owner or contractor must obtain written permission from the state Forest director before starting road construction works within the Permanent Forest Estate (PFE) area.

He said the road construction works could only be carried out within the boundaries of road reserves that had been approved.

He added that the parties involved must always comply with the charge rates that had been set by the state government.