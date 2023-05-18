GPS Youth criticises Muda S’wak for ‘gatecrashing’ DUN media room to promote party

KUCHING (May 18): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth has strongly criticised Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak for using the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) media room to promote the party.

Its chief Miro Simuh said Muda Sarawak was not supposed to use the DUN media room for such purpose, as it is the place to ‘promote’ what happened during the DUN sitting.

“To us, what the Muda has done yesterday was unhealthy, gatecrashing the DUN media room to promote themselves.

“They can do whatever they want to promote their party outside, but they shouldn’t use the DUN media room to introduce and promote their party,” he told a press conference at the DUN media room today.

The press conference was also attended by the youth leaders from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Miro, no other political parties have ever used the DUN building or media room before this to introduce and promote their party.

“Let this be a reminder to other political parties. Do your press conference outside, not in the DUN media room.”