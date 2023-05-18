Inmate wanted tobacco, food, says witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): The High Court here on Thursday heard that an inmate, who was allegedly murdered at the cell of the State Prisons Department Headquarters four years ago, wanted to go out from the prison clinic to ask for tobacco and to look for food.

Sergeant Mahat Jolumin, 56, testified before Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that the inmate, Shainal Mukhtar, had responded by saying so when he asked him why did he (Shainal) shook a door at the prison clinic.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness said that the incident happened on October 2, 2019 at about 11.50am when the witness, who is a medical orderly, was on morning shift that day.

Mahat further testified that the distance between him and the inmate was roughly from the witness dock where he sat to give evidence to the first row of the public gallery in court.

To a question, the witness said that he was not sure why Shainal was admitted to the ward at the prison clinic.

“All I know was that he was admitted to the ward only,” he explained.

To another question, Mahat said that he did not see any injury on Shainal’s face when he conducted a check on him that day.

The witness further said that he did not know whether there was any injury on Shainal’s body because he was still wearing his clothes.

To another question, the witness testified that on October 4, 2019, he was sure that Shainal, who was brought to the said clinic was unconscious as he did not make any movement.

He said that he did not come near to Shainal, only a medical assistant did a check on him.

The witness further said that he did not remember whether he was assigned to work at the clinic on that day or not.

Meanwhile, sergeant Abdul Halil Mandang, 48, testified in his witness statement that Shainal had told him that he would be discharged from a neurology ward on October 2, 2019.

Abdul Halil said that the inmate told him so when he asked him how he was that day.

He further stated in his witness statement that he also asked Shainal where he was from and he answered Kota Belud.

The witness, who was assigned to escort Shainal, testified that he found no injury on the inmate.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal at the said cell at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The trial will continue on May 19.