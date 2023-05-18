KK to hold Asian Bird Fair in Oct

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): The 12th edition of the largest birdwatching fair in Asia – Asian Bird Fair – will be held from 13th to 17th October 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

The five-day event aims at promoting birding tour packages, equipment, or other supplementary products to birdwatching.

Organising chairperson Roger Rajah said the event serves as a platform to foster knowledge exchange, promote conservation efforts and celebrate the incredible avian diversity that Sabah has to offer.

“The Asian Bird Fair 2023 is expected to be a momentous occasion, drawing in approximately 2,000 visitors from various parts of the world. We anticipate the participation of over 150 delegates and a wide range of booths showcasing the latest birdwatching equipment, eco-tourism opportunities, and conservation initiatives.

“During this grand event, we aim to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience for all attendees. We have planned a series of engaging activities, including birdwatching excursions, expert-led workshops, insightful lectures, and interactive exhibitions.

“Sabah is a treasure trove of biodiversity, and Kota Kinabalu is the perfect location to host the event. Blessed with an impressive array of bird species, we hope to showcase the natural wonders of our region and highlight the importance of protecting and preserving these fragile ecosystems,” he said during a press conference at the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry office on Thursday, together with the minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Rajah added there will also be two full days of exhibition and forums will run concurrently, and these are free access to all.

Forum topics cover birding and the environment, ecotourism, birding and children, and bird photography.

Side activities to accompany the exhibition and forums are photography workshops, children colouring contests, a bird sketching workshop, camera servicing, sales of various goods during the fair and of course, birdwatching tours.

Prior to the event, there will be a series of webinars, a bird photography competition and children birding activities in Sabah, leading up to the main event in October.

During the press conference, Liew commended the effort to draw the younger generation in to the birdwatching community.

“It is crucial that we build them from a young age as they are our future birders, researchers, ornithologists, environmentalists, birding guides, lecturers and many other vocations related to birds.

“The theme for this year, ‘Birding and Children: Hand in Hand’, is a good start towards instilling this interest in children at an early age,” she said.

Also present at the press conference were Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Datuk Mohd Yusrie Abdullah and Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Tourism Board, Noredah Othman.

To date, there are already close to 30 international exhibitors made up of birding tour operators, camera brands, eco lodges, birding sites and birding associations.

More exhibitors are expected and the organisers welcome local participants to also take this opportunity to reach out to the international market not just for birding products but also to promote local food and beverage and also handicrafts during the two-day exhibition and forum.

Registration fees for local exhibitors are at a special rate and all registration fees can be viewed on the website www.abf2023.com