Legislate, regulate developers to complete land title application process, Bukit Assek rep tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 18): Chieng Jin Ek (GPS-Bukit Assek) is urging the Sarawak government to legislate and regulate developers to complete the land title application process within a specific time frame after the issuance of Occupation Permit (OP) by the local councils.

He said it was necessary for the state government to implement this to safeguard the rights of homebuyers, especially those in Sibu who are facing long delays in the issuance of their land titles.

“Though many house owners already have their OPs and Road Certificate, the most crucial document – the land title – takes a significantly long time to obtain.

“Many house owners have been waiting for decades. They are very disappointed. This is an issue faced by many Sibu folk,” said Chieng when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He said according to an oral reply given during an earlier DUN sitting, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development did say that as of April 30 this year, there were 447 lots in Bukit Assek constituency involving five projects, where OPs and Road Certificates have been issued for more than three years, but not the land titles.

“Of the number, 333 lots come under residential land, 100 commercial land, and 14 industrial lands.

“I believe the situation in the whole Sibu Division is even extensive. I have received numerous complaints. The relevant government agencies should monitor and implement strict policies to resolve all these issues,” he said.

He added that developers must comply with specific conditions set by the Land and Survey Department and fulfil their obligations to pay land premiums in order to expedite the issuance of land titles.

“For many families, this may be their only lifelong asset,” he said.