Make Sibu-Singapore direct flights permanent, Bukit Assek rep urges

KUCHING (May 18): Bukit Assek assemblyman Chieng Jin Ek hopes the Sarawak government and the Ministry of Transport can assist in making direct flights to and from Singapore a permanent feature to alleviate the concerns of Sibu folk and those in the central region.

Chieng said this direct flight serves as an important gateway for people here and in other towns in the central region, such as Sarikei, Mukah, Kapit, Song, Kanowit, Bintangor, to connect to the outside world.

“Singapore serves as an essential platform for the people here to step onto the global stage. Through this direct flight, we can attract more international tourists to visit the central region and facilitate the export of our products,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

According to data provided by AirAsia, the passenger load for the Singapore flights has consistently reached over 62 per cent since its inaugural flight on December 16, 2022.

Due to positive market feedback, AirAsia has extended the Singapore flights to Oct 27 this year.