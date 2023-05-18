Ministry holds several programmes during Mother’s Day, International Family Day

KUCHING (May 18): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, through the LPPKN, has conducted several programmes to celebrate Mother’s Day 2023 and International Family Day Celebration.

At the Majlis Jalinan Kasih KPWKM Bersama Kumpulan Sasar on May 15, its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said they chose the Mother’s Day theme ‘Ibu, Suri Hatiku’ to appreciate the roles of mothers in raising their children with love.

“It is not too late for me to congratulate the Malaysian delegation led by the ministry’s secretary general, for giving the ministerial award based on the presentation of a paper entitled ‘Women Empowerment: At Least 30 per cent of Women in Decision Making Position’ at the Global Summit of Women in Dubai, UAE on May 5,” said Nancy.

The recognition was received by the country for sharing its best practices in continuous efforts for the empowerment of women as decision makers in various sectors, she said.

Among the ministry’s ongoing programmes in conjunction with Mother’s Day and the International Family Day celebration is the promotion of a free KASIH Ibu screening package from May 15 to 20 at 49 Nur Sejahtera LPPKN clinics.

The Mother’s Day programme with KafeTEEN, which is a social media advocacy activity with creative videos and tips in conjunction with Mother’s Day by teenagers and KafeTEEN Friends, was also held.

The ministry also launched the hashtag ‘IniKeluargaSaya’, a campaign in conjunction with International Family Day and also based on the Harmonious Family, MADANI Nation campaign that will run until the National Family Month in November.

Also present at the event held at Dewan Perdana Nur on Monday were the director general of the Welfare Department, director general of the National Population and Family Development Board, director of the Malaysian Social Institute, and chief executive officer of the National Welfare Foundation.

“An event like this is very meaningful because it brings together all the parties which not only work with this ministry but also those who are our target groups,” Nancy added.