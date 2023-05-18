Mussen: Sarawak Methanol project operational by Q1 2024, currently at 90 pct completion

KUCHING (May 18): The Sarawak Methanol project in Bintulu is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024, said Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

The Deputy Minister for International Trade and Investment said the project developed by Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd reached 90 per cent completion as of last month.

“The Sarawak government through the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is also developing the Petchem Industrial Park in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu,” he said in his reply to Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS- Tanjong Datu) during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

According to Mussen, the industrial park involves ​​approximately 1,000 acres and will serve as the main industrial area for the petrochemical industry in Sarawak.

In January, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the methanol plant would also be equipped with a dedicated jetty to allow international tankers or ships to bring methanol to the market.

Once in full operation, the plant is expected to produce 5,000 metric tonnes per day or 1.7 million tonnes per year of methanol.

On other projects that will be implemented in Tanjung Kidurong, Mussen said two other petrochemical-related investment projects are being planned and implemented.

One of the projects is the Onshore Gas Plant 1 Project (OGP 1) by Sarawak Shell Bhd, which is currently being implemented and expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The other project is the Onshore Gas Plant 2 Project (OGP 2) by PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (PTTEP), which is expected to begin site preparation activities early next year with plant development to begin in early 2025.

“Apart from that, SEDC through its subsidiary SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd also cooperates with foreign investors to implement projects in the Petchem Industrial Park,” Mussen said.

He added that this collaboration involved investors from the United States for a medical glove manufacturing plant that is currently in the construction phase and expected to be operational in the first quarter of next year.

Two hydrogen projects with investors from South Korea and Japan are also in the final engineering design stage, he said.

Mussen said these projects are expected to achieve financial investment results in the first quarter of next year and be operational in 2027.

“So far the total investment for the projects is estimated at RM45 billion,” he added.