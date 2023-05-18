MYAirline clocks 6,000 hours of safe flying six months after starting operations

KUALA LUMPUR (May 18): MYAirline today announced that it has clocked 6,000 hours of safe flying six months since the start of its operations.

In a press statement, the airline said the engineering milestone is testament to the hard work and dedication of the engineering team, to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers since the start of operations on Dec 1, 2022.

“With the continuous advancement of safety measures, innovative technology, and a dedicated team of professionals, MYAirline remains at the forefront of the industry, ensuring the highest standards of safety for its passengers,” said the airline.

It pointed out that a large part of this is based on a comprehensive maintenance programme regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Records show that our fleet of seven aircraft undergoes 959 maintenance checkpoints daily. Even before taking off KLIA Terminal 2 each morning, an aircraft must pass 117 checkpoints from the approved preflight maintenance checklist.

“There is also a periodic maintenance checklist, which covers 149 itemised items on an aircraft. MYAirline’s Engineering division, aptly named Continued Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation, is subject to stringent compliance and oversight activities by the CAAM, making it assuredly safe for passengers,” said the airline.

CEO Rayner Teo said MYAirline understands the critical role of safety in the airline industry and that it has always been the top priority.

“Having passed four audits by industry regulators and conducting more than 40 on our suppliers since December with more to come, I am certain that we have demonstrated a solid support structure to build our growth upon,” he said.

Teo added that having a highly reliable fleet is important with the current load factors.

“Thanks in part to the strong demand and support, we have been recording a network average load factor of 92 per cent.

“As of today, we have surpassed the 800,000th passenger mark and we will reach our one millionth passenger milestone very soon. Hence, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability for all our passengers, and achieving this engineering milestone reflects that commitment,” he stressed.

CAAM CEO Capt Norazman Mahmud said ensuring the highest level of safety and security of air operation is paramount in the authority’s role to regulate the civil aviation industry through regular safety oversight on all operators.

“Based on the safety oversight and audits carried out, our operators have met the safety requirements,” he said.

MYAirline added that it has a spare aircraft on standby to support the network in the case of unscheduled maintenance.

The airline said it is constantly working with its vendors in ensuring inventories and emergency spares are fulfilled as part of the requirements to operate an airline.

The airline pledged to continuously expand its network within Malaysia and will be flying to its first international destination to Bangkok, Thailand next month, while further expanding this year to other neighbouring countries in the South East Asian region.