No immediate plan to set up new hospital in Mateding, says Tiang

KUCHING (May 18): The government has no immediate plan to establish a new hospital in Mateding in the Balingian constituency, said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Local Government) Michael Tiang.

According to him, the Mateding community is currently receiving medical care at Mukah Hospital which is about 30 kilometres away.

“As a long-term strategy, the (state Health) Department will upgrade the existing non-specialist Mukah Hospital into a Minor Specialist Hospital to better serve the population in Mukah Division including the communities in Mateding and Balingian areas,” he said in a reply to Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian) today.

Tiang informed the august House that the specialist services provided in the Mukah Minor Specialist Hospital would include general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), anaesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, pathology and psychiatry.

He added that the proposed project would be submitted under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

At present, he said the Mukah Hospital is a non-specialist hospital with a capacity of 80 beds.

In terms of bed occupancy rate (BOR), Tiang said the hospital recorded a 31.25 per cent of BOR in 2018, followed by 27.46 per cent in 2019, 17.78 per cent in 2020, 189.35 per cent in 2021 and 33.79 per cent last year.

According to the Department of Statistic Malaysia (Sarawak 2020), he said Mukah district had a population of 49,800 while Dalat district (22,300), Daro district (24,100), Matu district (20,400) and Tanjong Manis district (11,900).