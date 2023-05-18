No plan yet to build casino in Borneo Highlands Resort, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 18): The government has no plan yet to build a casino in the Borneo Highlands Resort, said Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (Tourism) Dato Sebastian Ting.

He pointed out that the government’s priority for now is to conduct a holistic study on integrating a casino into the redevelopment of the resort.

“The government will conduct a feasibility study to explore the strength and potentials in enhancing Sarawak’s tourism capacity and visibility through an integrated resort capitalising on our natural uniqueness without the immediate need to build a casino,” he said in a reply to Johnny Pang (GPS-Tanjong Batu) in the august House today.

According to Ting, the Sarawak government is looking into ways to redevelop the Borneo Highlands Resort into an integrated resort equipped with facilities such as wellness hubs, event halls, entertainment outlets and a variety of dining and retail outlets to boost the area as a favoured destination and at the same time blending them with the natural surroundings of the area.

He said the Borneo Highlands Resort is being set to become another potential tourist destination which may increase tourists’ arrival especially those from the bordering Kalimantan.

“This development is timely and shall contribute greatly to cross border tourism considering the decision by Indonesia to move its capital to Kalimantan.

“It can also attract domestic visitors not only from Kuching but also from other parts of Malaysia due to its easy access. Besides that, this development shall complement the various attraction the area has to offer,” he added.

Ting informed the august House that the area has always been a popular spot for international and domestic visitors from Kuching and its vicinity.

According to him, the top attraction is the Bengoh Range where visitors can hike to the Susung and Curtain Waterfall which is dubbed as the ‘Jurassic Park of Sarawak’ and immerse into the pristine nature during the hike.

He said visitors can then proceed to hike up to Kampung Sting and spend the night to witness the stunning spectacle of a vibrant sunset, a serene sunrise, and a starry night sky.

For adventure junkies, he said there are attractions such as the many beautiful waterfalls in the area including Ban Buan Kuout Waterfall, Ban Buan Mabi Waterfall, Mun Siruga Waterfall, Sibakar Waterfall, Sebarau Waterfall, and Waterfall Petua Kampung Giam.

He said one can also experience the white water rafting, bamboo rafting and kayaking there, as well as witnessing the unique Batu Tipire’ (split rock) at Kampung Quop as part of the Sarawak Delta Geopark trail.

He added that visitors can also visit the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre which is home to a colony of semi-wild orangutans which are trained and used to human encounters.

“In terms of culture tourism, homestay is another attraction where visitors can experience the local culture. A selection of registered homestays are located in Padawan,” Ting pointed out.

He named the registered homestays as Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing, Kampung Annah Rais, Kampung Senah Rayang, and Kampung Benuk.