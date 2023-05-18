PM praises Sarawak for maintaining racial harmony by practising moderation in Islam

KUCHING (May 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has commended Sarawak for adopting a moderate approach in Islamic teaching.

Citing the importance of adopting the theory of ‘Wasatiyyah’ which means moderation, Anwar said he was impressed with Sarawak’s capability of maintaining racial harmony by practising a moderate Islamic approach.

He said Sarawak’s approach was in line with the concept of ‘Karamah Insaniah’ and the six core values of Madani, which are sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion.

“The core value of Madani is important to ensure our nation is ready to face new challenges to make Malaysia a country that embraces advanced and sustainable technology.

“But while we embrace this, we must not forget our culture and moral values. It cannot be separated from trust, courtesy and kindness.

“I’m fortunate because our friends in Sarawak here, our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), does not only support this spirit of Wasatiyyah, but also the idealism that we bring together to raise the dignity of the state of Sarawak and Malaysia as a developed and prosperous nation,” he said when opening the Imam As-Syafi’i International Conference 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He pointed out that Sarawak’s approach of moderation and ‘Taa’ruf’, which means knowing each other, was in line with the preaching of Imam Syafi’i’ for moderation and a humane approach.

Citing a few of Sarawak’s Muslim scholars, Anwar said Sarawak was able to present a portrait of Islam that is inclusive and tolerant through Taa’ruf.

He said this represented the importance of tolerance and pluralism in the context of a Muslim society.

“In Sarawak, Syed Daud Abdullah (al-)Fatani, Sarawak’s great scholar, I am interested in. These are all supporters of Mazhab Imam Syafi’i.

“That’s why when political and state leaders think about the 60-year celebration (of Malaysia’s formation), this is compatible with the pillars of faith, and Islam with issues of statehood and country management. And the issue of good governance.

“Islamic caliphs in Islamic countries have never marginalised minority communities. That is the strength of Islamic leaders,” he added.