Premier attributes peace, harmony in S’wak to racial, religious unity

KUCHING (May 18): Sarawak has managed to maintain peace and harmony among its people since its independence within Malaysia 60 years ago because of the emphasis on racial and religious unity.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg made this remark in his speech at the opening ceremony of Iman As-Syafi’i International Conference 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

“In reality, it is necessary for us to live harmoniously together and forever be grateful to God Almighty that our beloved Sarawak continues to prosper and be protected by Him.

“Due to that, the government, under my leadership, has put great emphasis on racial and religious unity in Sarawak without putting aside the priorities and sanctity of Islam,” he said.

He pointed out that it is obligatory for a society to move forward.

“Thus, I strongly support organising conferences of this kind so that the understanding of religion in the community can consistently be improved,” he said.

“Always appreciate unity and tolerance and practice religion accurately so that our beloved Sarawak will remain prosperous, advanced and blessed by God,” he added.

For Sarawak to become a high-income developed state by 2030, he said it is imperative that unity is maintained by all.

“Do not let any racial issues harm us and undermine efforts that we are actively undertaking.

“We are grateful that Sarawak is peaceful, and its people always strive to maintain unity despite the varieties of religions and races,” he said.

He pointed out that we may confront differences of opinions but that should not impair relationships in the different communities.

Furthermore, he added, there had never been a major racial or religious problem that could cause division in the plural society of Sarawak.

“This is what we need to take care of.”

He acknowledged the useful role played by the Sarawak Mufti Department and relevant agencies involved in managing Islamic affairs in Sarawak.

Talking about the conference proper, Abang Johari said even though the Mahzab As-Syafi’i was established since the advent of Islam to the archipelago around the 13th century AD it remains relevant to this day in addressing legal issues arising in the society.

Its methodology of ‘Wasatiyyah’ (moderation) matches the multi-racial and religious situation and community in Sarawak, he said.

“Sticking with one faction without marginalising the views of other Mazhabs(factions) in legal matters can strengthen unity and will eventually lead to a principal development of the society.

“The clear, legal guidance with high level discipline and wisdom approach of Mazhab As- Syafi’i stays pertinent and accepted till this day,” he added.

“Let us take advantage of such conferences to enhance our knowledge and understanding of practicing true Islam in order to enhance progress, peace and harmony in our daily lives,” he stressed.

In his welcoming speech, Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin stressed on the importance of being moderate, having the correct understanding of things and discarding any form of obsession.

According to the Mufti, Imam As-Syafi’i was the pioneer of the methodology of Islamic law (according to the furuk (branch) of knowledge) and wrote his great and amazing works of Islamic World and Western science and initiated the Islamic law methodology or ‘Usul Fiqh’.

“Nowadays, Mazhab As-Syafi’i is followed, practiced and used as a guide and regulations by a large number of Muslims around the world,” Kipli pointed out.

“In fact, it is the second largest group after Mazhab Hanafi,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially opened the international conference.

Among the other honourable guest present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.