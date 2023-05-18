Pujut rep: Unity govt convention proof of political stability

MIRI (May 18): The recently held Unity Government National Convention has proved to Malaysians and the world that the country is in a stable political situation, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor and SUPP Central publicity and information secretary, said the convention’s success also debunked claims by the Opposition that the federal unity government was unstable.

“After experiencing several years of frequent changes in prime ministers, we must ensure political stability, actively promote development in various economic sectors, restore the confidence of domestic and foreign investors, and increase competitiveness internationally,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar in his opening speech at the convention had praised Sarawak’s exploits in new technological and digital fields under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Yii said Sarawak’s achievements today are due to a stable government and willingness of its leaders to adopt an open approach, always listening and learning, and not being arrogant.

“This has in fact led to the Sarawak government being more progressive than the federal government. This has also proven that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is absolutely capable of managing Sarawak even better than the federal government.

“This is credit to the wisdom and strong local sentiment shown by the people in the 12th Sarawak election, which has created a stable situation for Sarawak today which the people of Sarawak can be proud of.”

Yii believes that the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030, coupled with the return of more autonomy from the federal government, will lead towards a more vibrant development of the state and better well-being of Sarawakians.

“Sarawakians’ unity and unique local sentiment make us strong enough, and we must keep this in mind. Our harmony and stability and local sentiment have given Sarawak a unique position in the Malaysian federation.”