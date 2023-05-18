Rep: Hold briefing sessions, exhibitions after Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan blueprint released

KUCHING (May 18): The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) is urged to conduct briefing sessions and exhibitions around Sibu after the release of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan blueprint.

Chieng Jin Ek (GPS-Bukit Assek) said the people have great expectations on the Redevelopment Plan, therefore it is crucial to include affordable housing in the plan, allowing local residents wishing to exchange their old houses to the affordable units in the redevelopment area.

“This will solve some of the relocation issues and mitigate social problems in our community. I hope the blueprint can be released soon.

“These sessions should have agency officers on-site to explain to the people so that they can understand and participate actively,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He revealed that the Sarawak government has appointed an international consulting firm – Ramboll – based in Denmark to conduct assessments and analysis.

The firm will study and oversee the flood mitigation and water management issues for Sibu and Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, he added.

“Once flood mitigation and water management have been integrated into the overall redevelopment blueprint for Bukit Assek, it will become a more comprehensive plan, which the people are eagerly anticipating.

“Given the frequent flooding and flash floods in Sibu, the people have high hopes that the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan can permanently address the flash flood concerns in Sibu,” said Chieng

He said he was disappointed with Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for urging the state government to refer to the former flood mitigation plan to address the flooding issues in Sibu.

“I believe that Sibu folk will agree with me that we should be up to date at all times. We should adopt new flood mitigation plan with the latest technologies rather than using the old design, which is almost 20 years old.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a responsible government. Development should not be at a standstill or going backward,” said Chieng.

On the stateless children issue, Chieng said the process of applying for citizenship for stateless children and individuals in Sarawak was lengthy and extremely slow.

“Many applicants in the Bukit Assek area have been waiting for more than 10 years. I hope the state government can come to an agreement with the federal government, including the establishment of a joint committee, to resolve the issue.

“If the committee agrees on the basic criteria, the Ministry of Home Affairs can help to expedite the acquisition of citizenship for stateless Sarawakians,” said Chieng.