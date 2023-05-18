Repair, renovation of KDCA building nearly completed

PENAMPANG (May 18): The repair and renovation works at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) building is nearly completed.

KDCA president Huguan Siou Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Joseph Pairin Datuk Kitigan said that the works are almost 95 percent completed.

He also said that the repairs and renovation works are to provide better facilities and services for KDCA members, customers and guests, especially during the Harvest Festival season.

Pairin also commended the KDCA Building Extension and Renovation Committee chairman, Bulawan Sigah Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Clarence Bongkos Malakun, and all those involved for having worked hard, tirelessly and with full commitment.

“The need for better facilities and comfort for our guests, our business partners, members of the public, our Unduk Ngadau participants including our YBs, cabinet ministers, the Chief Minister, especially our Head of State Tun and Toh Puan, has always been in our minds to provide for,” he said at the housewarming and blessing ceremony of the newly renovated Hongkod Koisaan on Thursday at KDCA.

Pairin also expressed KDCA’s gratitude to the government for its continuous annual support, not only in recognising that the Kaamatan Harvest Festival celebrations help to strengthen unity in the state’s diverse society, but is also the strong foundation and platform for us in Malaysia, especially in the Land Below the Wind to build a strong united country and society that will move together with understanding in unison towards a strong economy, free of poverty and ill-will.

“Indeed for this year, we are grateful to the present government under Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for having given KDCA a grant since last year to ensure that necessary repairs and renovation are done for our comfort this year, 2023,” he said.

“We thank the Chief Minister and his cabinet for the much needed financial assistance and for which that much needed facilities have been completed. On our side, KDCA will continue to do its best to work with the government to achieve the government’s noble objectives, especially to strengthen unity and harmony, overcome poverty, strengthen the economy and develop the state for the good of all its citizens,” he said.

Also present at the event was Agriculture, Fishery and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.