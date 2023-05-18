Sarawak, Sabah native group visits AirAsia’s HQ, COO mulls further collab in future

KUCHING (May 18): A total of 98 members of Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah/Sarawak (Goass) fully dressed in their respective traditional costumes had the opportunity to visit RedQ, the AirAsia headquarters located near KLIA 2 in Kuala Lumpur today.

The visit, led by Peter John Jaban, was to fulfill the invitation of AirAsia Berhad chief operating officer Riad Asmat.

“This is the second time we have worked together to do something like this, previously it was on a small scale and now a bigger scale, and we at AirAsia are very pleased when the same group uses our services,” said Riad.

Riad also hoped that the relationship between AirAsia and Goass can be strengthened, and hinted at the possibility of similar programmes in the future to be shared in other neighbouring countries to promote the cultural diversity in Malaysia.

“We need to learn and understand what we have, which is the beauty of our country in terms of cultural diversity, and this kind of programme is one way to show that uniqueness, and AirAsia is very proud to be involved in this kind of event,” he said.

Riad said this collaboration will continue in the future, and they will be looking at more efforts to assist the group, like organising trips further abroad.

During the visit, several activities took place including the Sumanzau dance by the Sabah troupe and the ‘bekikis bulu betis’ dance from Sarawak.