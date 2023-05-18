Serembu rep suggests creating cluster livestock farm in every state constituency

KUCHING (May 18): Miro Simuh (GPS-Serembu) has suggested that the Sarawak Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development introduce cluster animal rearing projects in every state constituency.

He said each state constituency should be required to do livestock farming which must be fully supervised by the assemblyman and the District Agriculture Officer to ensure its success.

“The project area can be identified by the assemblymen themselves.

“People selected to participate in the project have to be given courses, proper teaching and certain skills training to manage the farm,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Miro believes that if this project succeeds, the people’s dependence on imported meat would be reduced.

On another matter, he agreed with the setting up of Sarawak’s own airline as announced by the premier recently.

“We often hear complaints of Sarawakians, especially those who work outside Sarawak, regarding the pricey airfares every time they want to return home to celebrate major festivals with their loved ones.

“The decision to set up a Sarawak boutique airline is very appropriate as it will provide airfare that is cheaper but of high quality to the travellers,” he said.

The airline would also provide ample space for the state’s tourism industry to grow. People can choose their holiday destinations outside of Malaysia by flying direct to and from Sarawak, he added.

“We see more positive effects with the existence of such airline. I hope it will materialise this year,” he said.