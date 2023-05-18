SESB to brief State Cabinet on power outages

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will be briefing the State Cabinet on the recent power outages occurring throughout Sabah, said State Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) Minister Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif.

“We were recently given an explanation by SESB (on the recent power disruptions), and their general manager is supposed to brief the Cabinet on the matter in the nearest future.

“The relevant Minister(s) has also followed up on the issue and we are currently finding the best solution to the problem.

“We will take into account the facilitation of the teaching and learning of our students here regarding this power outage issue,” he said this when launching the ‘Jom Membaca 10 Minit’ programme at the Penampang State Library here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, SESB had explained that the four-hour power outage in the west coast of Sabah and Labuan on Tuesday was due to a technical fault on its main intake transmission line that tripped several power plants.

It also said that the hot climate was partly to blame for a sudden surge in electricity *demand* throughout Sabah and Labuan – with demands reaching its highest level of 1080 MegaWatts (MW) – and the high demand had directly impacted the Sabah grid system.

In the same statement, it announced that it is providing 26 units of mobile gensets to increase the margin of energy storage in the electricity grid system in Sabah and hopefully reduce the need to implement supply rationing for consumers.

Sabah and Labuan were hit by a recent wave of power outages in various areas for the past couple of days.

Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday had experienced blackouts in many areas and traffic lights in the city were apparently down as well.

The issue was not limited to residential areas, however, as members of the public had reported blackouts at shopping malls too.

Labuan, which is experiencing temperatures as high as 38 degrees celsius, is currently undergoing power supply rationing reportedly lasting one to three hours.

This had left the island’s residents in a state of dismay as not only do they have to deal with the lack of electricity, they were also grounded at home due to the heatwave.

“This is a national crisis,” a SESB spokesperson had announced to Bernama on Wednesday.

Besides a sudden surge in electricity *demands*, there is also a criminal factor that is causing blackouts throughout the state – cable theft. Police had recorded 58 cases of cable theft *in Sabah* this year alone, with Kota Kinabalu topping the statistics with 21.

SESB chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, in a news report in April this year, had provided a possible solution to the aforementioned problem – providing the would-be criminals with financial aid.

Mohd Yaakob had suspected that maybe during holiday seasons, certain quarters will be desperate and have to resort to stealing cables, and he proposed that “SESB can maybe identify these people and help them by providing financial aid.”