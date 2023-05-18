Sibu entrepreneur suggests more venues to exhibit indigenous crafts

SIBU (May 18): Local entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng suggests more exhibition venues be set up at major entry points in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu as a place for tourists to visit and buy local indigenous crafts, especially rottan products.

He said there must be at least one retail outlet at the airport in these areas that sell these products.

“These will not only help provide more job opportunities but will also nurture the growth of the indigenous crafts to become an important contribution to promoting tourism as well as generating income for Sarawak,” he added.

Hii was commenting on the Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 which was passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) with a majority vote after its third reading on Tuesday.

The Bill to establish the Sarawak Craft Council as the authority in the state for the regulation and development of craft was tabled by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Among others, the council will have a primary focus on preserving Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage which is unique and distinct to the region.

The craft sector is an industry that can provide generous returns to the rural communities.

Hii also opined the council should have regular competitions to encourage innovation and provide incentives for the craftsmen to move up the ladder of success.

“With more competitions, I am sure more craftsmen will come up with unique products that promote the ethnic cultures and practices to be translated into crafts works.”

Hii particularly touched on the need to expand the areas meant for the cultivation of rottan as it is a top choice for the beautiful rottan handicrafts.

“Nowadays, it’s hard to get a good piece of rottan craft and it will be good if we can have skilfull craftsmen to tell the history and heritage of the respective ethnic groups in Sarawak through the rottan crafts.”