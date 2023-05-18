Site of proposed S’wak Skills Sri Aman Training Centre handed over to contractor

SIBU (May 18): A simple ceremony to hand over the site to the appointed contractor for the renovation of the proposed Sarawak Skills Sri Aman Training Centre was held in Sri Aman yesterday.

Sarawak Skills Group chief financial officer Mohd Asri Abdullah handed over the keys to the building to Joseph Iyus, who is the managing director of project contractor Greenchain Capital Sdn Bhd.

The renovation works will be carried out to turn the current building into an administrative office, four classrooms, one training room, one indoor greenhouse, computer lab, library, a hostel which can accommodate 48 students, and one accommodation room for staff.

The renovation work is estimated to take five months to complete.